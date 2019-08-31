May will pitch out of the bullpen Sunday against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

May was slated to pitch as either a starter or reliever Sunday, and the Dodgers have since revealed that the right-hander will pitch in relief. He owns a 4.07 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 17:4 K:BB over 24.1 innings in the majors this year.