May (elbow) has been throwing at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona and has topped 90 mph on his fastball, per the Associated Press.

May continues to recover from the surgery he underwent on his right flexor tendon and UCL last July. He began throwing off a mound in mid-May, and based on the recent update about his velocity, appears to be progressing well. When healthy, May's fastball typically rests in the upper-90s, so he still has a way to go before returning to his full velocity. That said, there's a chance he could be ready to return to the Dodgers in the latter half of July if he continues to progress without any setbacks.