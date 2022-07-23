May (elbow) threw 49 pitches and topped out at 99 mph in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over two innings.

May was scheduled to go three innings in his first outing with the Triple-A squad, but an elevated pitch count led to his removal after two frames. The fireballer averaged 97.1 mph on his sinker, per Ardaya, but he struggled with his control, throwing only 24 of 49 pitches for strikes. May will likely need at least a few more rehab outings, but he could make his season debut for the Dodgers in early or mid-August.