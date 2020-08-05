May (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings, earning the win Tuesday versus the Padres.

May was sharp in the contest, with the two runs coming on a third-inning Fernando Tatis double and a Jake Cronenworth solo shot in the fourth. The right-handed May has a 2.63 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 15 strikeouts in 13.2 innings this season. The 22-year-old continues to produce solid outings, and he'll go again Monday in a rematch with the Padres, this time in Dodger Stadium.