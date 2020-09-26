May won't start Sunday's regular-season finale but will pitch multiple innings in a bulk-relief role, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
May was originally scheduled to face the Angels in a starting capacity Sunday, but the Dodgers have instead elected to bring him into the game as a bulk reliever, perhaps in preparation for a similar role in the playoffs. The rookie is nonetheless expected to go multiple innings in the season finale. The team has yet to name an opener for the contest.