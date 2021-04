May's next turn in the rotation will come Wednesday against Colorado, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

May last pitched April 5, but the Dodgers chose to modify their rotation order due to having two off days in a five-day span. He'll now get the Rockies at home his next time out. The right-hander shined in his first start of the campaign, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out eight against Oakland.