Dodgers' Dustin May: Won't start Sunday
Manager Dave Roberts said May will not start Sunday against the Braves but will be available out of the bullpen, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Roberts said that May will pitch Sunday even though he will not receive the start as the team hopes to limit his workload down the stretch. In three starts for the Dodgers, May carries an ERA of 2.65 with a 15:2 K:BB over 17 innings pitched. The starter for Sunday's game has not yet been determined.
