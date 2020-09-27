May (3-1) pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five to earn the win Sunday over the Angels.

May followed opener Victor Gonzalez in the regular-season finale. May threw 34-of-55 pitches for strikes and effectively quieted the Angels' bats. The 23-year-old May pitched to a 2.57 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB across 56 innings in 12 appearances (10 starts) this season. It's not clear if the right-hander will work as a starter or a reliever in the postseason.