May (elbow) made his third rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, tossing 62 pitches over four innings. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

May made 46 pitches in his previous rehab outing, so this was a significant increase in workload for him. The right-hander has allowed just two runs while posting a 15:4 K:BB over nine innings across three starts for OKC thus far. He's expected to make one more rehab appearance for the Triple-A club before joining the Dodgers, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.