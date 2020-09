Manager Dave Roberts said that X-rays on May's foot came back "inconclusive" and that he will have to undergo further testing Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

May has already been diagnosed with a foot contusion according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, but it sounds like there's a chance the injury is far worse. The right-hander will get further evaluated Friday, at which point the club should have a better understanding of the extent of the injury.