May (elbow) still doesn't have a set date to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Friday that such a stint will happen "soon," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

May has been tossing live batting-practice sessions since late June and has been said to be "really close" to going on a minor-league rehab assignment since early July, but the right-hander remains without a set date for that to happen. Nonetheless, May hasn't suffered any setbacks in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last May. He'll likely need a few weeks of game action to ramp back up once the rehab stint begins, so May isn't likely to be back with the Dodgers until at least mid-August.