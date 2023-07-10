The Dodgers have selected Campbell with the 136th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A running back as a two-way player in high school, Campbell is kind of a tweener, as his glove fits best in a corner but he might not hit for enough impact to be an everyday player in left field. Although he didn't play much center field in college, Campbell has good speed, stealing 26 bases on 29 attempts this spring for Texas, so he could get a look in center field in pro ball. He hit .339 with 13 home runs and a 43:39 K:BB in 64 games this year for the Longhorns.