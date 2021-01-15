Floro and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal worth $975,000 dollars to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Floro was a workhorse out of the bullpen for the Dodgers during the 2020 season, working 24.1 innings in 25 appearances. He was quite effective as well, posting a 2.59 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 19 strikeouts. Floro isn't likely to factor into the saves picture for the team.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Dropped from roster•
-
Dodgers' Dylan Floro: May pitch less in late innings•
-
Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Returns from chest injury•
-
Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Will be activated Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Will make rehab appearance Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Lands on injured list•