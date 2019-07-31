Floro (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Floro completed a bullpen session with no issues Monday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the Dodgers after spending a little more than the minimum 10 days sidelined. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander posted a 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB in 35 innings. Tony Gonsolin was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.

