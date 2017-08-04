Floro was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday, JP Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Floro was claimed and then optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday. He's spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Iowa, posting a 3.88 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. During three appearances with Chicago, Floro was battered around, allowing seven earned runs in just 9.2 innings.