Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Claimed by Dodgers
Floro was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday, JP Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Floro was claimed and then optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday. He's spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Iowa, posting a 3.88 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. During three appearances with Chicago, Floro was battered around, allowing seven earned runs in just 9.2 innings.
More News
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...