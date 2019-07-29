Floro (neck) threw a bullpen session Monday and should be activated Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Floro has been on the shelf since July 19 due to neck inflammation, though he's now been able to toss a simulated game and a bullpen session. He's already with the team, but skipper Dave Roberts stated that Floro won't be activated from the injured list until Wednesday.

