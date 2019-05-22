Floro was credited with a hold in the Dodgers' 7-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday, giving up one hit over 1.1 innings without allowing a baserunner. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.

Floro continues to be a lights-out performer in the Dodgers' bullpen, as this latest scoreless outing lowered his ERA to a microscopic 0.44 to go along with a 0.79 WHIP in 20.1 innings. He also sports an excellent 15:2 K:BB. While he doesn't figure to see many save opportunities due to the presence of Kenley Jansen, he's establishing himself as arguably the best option as the setup man.