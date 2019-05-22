Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Continues strong start
Floro was credited with a hold in the Dodgers' 7-3 win over the Rays on Tuesday, giving up one hit over 1.1 innings without allowing a baserunner. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.
Floro continues to be a lights-out performer in the Dodgers' bullpen, as this latest scoreless outing lowered his ERA to a microscopic 0.44 to go along with a 0.79 WHIP in 20.1 innings. He also sports an excellent 15:2 K:BB. While he doesn't figure to see many save opportunities due to the presence of Kenley Jansen, he's establishing himself as arguably the best option as the setup man.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...