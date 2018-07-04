Floro was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers on Wednesday along with minor-league pitcher Zach Neal and international signing bonus pool space in exchange for minor-league pitchers James Marinan and Aneurys Zabala.

Floro had been a capable performer for the Reds in long relief this season, posting a 2.72 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 36.1 innings. A 6.7 K/9 limits Floro's fantasy appeal even as a ratio stabilizer in NL-only or deeper mixed formats, but his 56.8 percent groundball rate should at least help him enjoy decent results out of the bullpen as he heads to Los Angeles.