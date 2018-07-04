Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Dealt to Dodgers
Floro was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers on Wednesday along with minor-league pitcher Zach Neal and international signing bonus pool space in exchange for minor-league pitchers James Marinan and Aneurys Zabala.
Floro had been a capable performer for the Reds in long relief this season, posting a 2.72 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 36.1 innings. A 6.7 K/9 limits Floro's fantasy appeal even as a ratio stabilizer in NL-only or deeper mixed formats, but his 56.8 percent groundball rate should at least help him enjoy decent results out of the bullpen as he heads to Los Angeles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...