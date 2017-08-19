Floro was designated for assignment Friday.

The Dodgers needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Curtis Granderson, who was acquired from the Mets for a player to be named later. Floro, who has only been in the Dodgers' organization for a couple weeks, has compiled a 4.42 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 55 innings in the minors this season, primarily in the Cubs' organization.