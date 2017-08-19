Play

Floro was designated for assignment Friday.

The Dodgers needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Curtis Granderson, who was acquired from the Mets for a player to be named later. Floro, who has only been in the Dodgers' organization for a couple weeks, has compiled a 4.42 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 55 innings in the minors this season, primarily in the Cubs' organization.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast