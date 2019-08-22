Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Lands on injured list
Floro was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left intercostal strain, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Floro was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday and apparently suffered the injury while firing a scoreless frame in his first game back in the majors. Casey Sadler rejoins the team in a corresponding move as added bullpen depth.
