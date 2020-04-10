Play

Floro could see fewer late-inning opportunities in 2020, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.

Floro logged 22 innings of work in the eighth frame or later last season, accounting for nearly half of his 46.2-inning total. He was only mildly effective in those situations, however, yielding 10 earned runs (for a 4.02 ERA) and compiling an 18:9 K:BB. With Kenley Jansen locked in as the team's closer, Pedro Baez emerging as a reliable setup man and Blake Treinen brought in for high-leverage work, Floro's opportunities are likely to come primarily in middle relief when the 2020 campaign gets underway.

