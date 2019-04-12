Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Off to strong start
Floro hasn't given up a run in any of his eight appearances so far this season, yielding seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks over 8.1 innings.
The Dodgers' bullpen has had its fair share of struggles, but Floro has stood out as an exception, as he's posted a 0.84 WHIP over his eight games. His strong pitching extends back to last season following his acquisition via trade from the Reds, as Floro has a 1.25 ERA over 36 innings as a Dodger. With Joe Kelly struggling so far in the role as the setup man for closer Kenley Jansen, Floro would make a strong case for a look in that role should he continue to post these lights-out ratios.
