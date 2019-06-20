Floro (2-1) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Giants scoreless over two innings with no hits, no walks and a strikeout.

Floro replaced Rich Hill in the second inning after he exited early with left forearm discomfort. The 28-year-old kept the Giants at bay while getting plenty of run support from his hot-hitting offense. Through 27 appearances this season, Floro owns a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB.