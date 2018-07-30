Floro was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to the majors Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Floro received the promotion after Ross Stripling (toe) was moved to the 10-day disabled list. Floro has made 31 appearances in the big leagues for both the Reds and Dodgers in 2018, and he's posted a solid 2.89 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 43.2 innings out of the bullpen, so he could certainly be utilized in mid-to-high leverage situations if needed.

