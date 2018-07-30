Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Promoted to big leagues
Floro was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to the majors Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Floro received the promotion after Ross Stripling (toe) was moved to the 10-day disabled list. Floro has made 31 appearances in the big leagues for both the Reds and Dodgers in 2018, and he's posted a solid 2.89 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 43.2 innings out of the bullpen, so he could certainly be utilized in mid-to-high leverage situations if needed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start