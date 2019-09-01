Floro (chest) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Floro went down with a left intercostal strain Aug. 21, but he'll rejoin the Dodgers after a shot stint on the IL. The 28-year-old has a 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB over 37 innings this season.

