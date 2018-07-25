Floro was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Floro was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Walker Buehler ahead of his start Wednesday. Since coming over to the Dodgers on July 4, Floro has logged a 3.68 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with eight strikeouts across 7.1 innings of relief. Look for him to return to the big leagues in the near future once the club requires a fresh bullpen arm.

More News
Our Latest Stories