Floro pitched two-thirds of an inning Friday, striking out one without allowing a base runner in a 5-4 loss to Colorado.

Floro has become one of manager Dave Roberts' more-reliable right-handed relievers, posting a 1.93 ERA and 10.3 K/9 in 14 innings since coming over from Cincinnati on July 4. The 27-year-old could see his role elevated further following Kenley Jansen's placement on the disabled list Friday with an irregular heartbeat. Scott Alexander and Kenta Maeda are initially expected to share closing duties, but Floro has certainly made a case to be considered as a late-inning option should either falter in the role.