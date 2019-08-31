Floro (chest) will be activated from the injured list Sunday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Floro made a rehab appearance with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, tossing eight pitches in one perfect inning. He'll return to the big club on Sunday to fill a spot in the bullpen. Floro is 4-3 with a 3.89 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 39 appearances with the Dodgers this season.