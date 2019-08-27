Dodgers' Dylan Floro: Will make rehab appearance Thursday
Floro (chest) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday and will toss one inning for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Floro landed on the 10-day injured list with a left intercostal strain Aug. 21. News of the bullpen session and upcoming rehab outing suggests that he should be ready to rejoin the Dodgers when eligible Saturday, though the transaction may be put on hold until rosters expand the following day. Floro has compiled a 3.89 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 37 innings with the Dodgers this season.
