Alvarez will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Alvarez will pick up his second start in third games, and he looks like he could get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis after Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fractured rib, an injury manager Dave Roberts suspects will sideline the star outfielder for about two weeks, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. In addition to Alvarez, the newly recalled Zach McKinstry as well as reserve catcher Austin Barnes could also be beneficiaries of more playing time as the Dodgers look to fill the lineup spot vacated by Betts. Alvarez brings good speed to the outfield, but he owns a .251 wOBA over 126 career big-league plate appearances.