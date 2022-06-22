Alvarez will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Following Mookie Betts' (rib) placement on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Alvarez will pick up his third consecutive start in right field. At least for the time being, the Dodgers appear content to lean on the switch-hitting Alvarez to handle the strong-side of a platoon in right field, though he could give way to Trayce Thompson against left-handed pitching.