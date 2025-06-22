Henriquez (foot) pitched on back-to-back days with Triple-A Oklahoma City Wednesday and Thursday for the first time during his current minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.

Henriquez was excellent in the back-to-back appearances, striking out three batters and allowing just one hit over two scoreless innings. The right-hander tacked on another scoreless frame Saturday, and he's allowed just one run over his past five outings spanning six innings with OKC. Henriquez appears just about ready to be activated from the 60-day IL, which could lead to him contributing to the big-league bullpen in the near future.