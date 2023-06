Henriquez is on the mend from Tommy John surgery and won't pitch again until the 2024 season, Baseball America reports.

The 21-year-old righty had a 4.54 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 35.2 innings at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2022. Henriquez had the surgery last fall, so he could be ready to participate in minor-league spring training.