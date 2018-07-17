Paredes was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City after passing through waivers Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Paredes was designated for assignment Wednesday, and after receiving little interest from other teams, he'll head to the minor leagues. The 31-year-old lefty has appeared in 15 games this season for the Dodgers, accruing a 5.87 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 7.2 innings out of the bullpen.