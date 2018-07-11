Paredes was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Paredes appeared in 15 games for Los Angeles this season, posting a 5.87 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 7.2 innings of relief. He was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Zac Rosscup, who was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Wednesday. Paredes will be subject to the waiver wire, but will remain with Triple-A Oklahoma city if unclaimed by another organization.