Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Headed up to majors
Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Although he's allowed just two runs over nine games (9.2 innings) with Oklahoma City this season, Paredes has struggled retiring the opposition. He's allowed eight hits and walked seven batters across 9.2 innings.
