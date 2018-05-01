Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Brock Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Although he's allowed just two runs over nine games (9.2 innings) with Oklahoma City this season, Paredes has struggled retiring the opposition. He's allowed eight hits and walked seven batters across 9.2 innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories