Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Joins big-league club Monday
Paredes had his contract selected by the Dodgers on Monday.
Paredes has been in professional baseball since 2006 but has yet to appear in a major-league game. The 30-year-old will get a shot with the Dodgers after posting a 2.81 ERA over 32 innings with Double-A Tulsa and tossing 8.1 scoreless innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. His stint in the majors will most likely be short-lived.
