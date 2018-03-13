Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Paredes had a rocky spring training, as he gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks over just 4.1 innings. He'll look to improve with Oklahoma City, where he posted a 21:6 K:BB and allowed just one run over 11 games (12 innings) in 2017.

