Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City
Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Paredes had a rocky spring training, as he gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks over just 4.1 innings. He'll look to improve with Oklahoma City, where he posted a 21:6 K:BB and allowed just one run over 11 games (12 innings) in 2017.
More News
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...