Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Paredes will take the roster spot of JT Chargois, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move. The 31-year-old owns a impressive 1.17 ERA and 11.2 K/9 across 15.1 innings in the minors, though that also comes with an unsightly 7.0 BB/9. He'll likely work in middle innings during his time with the big club.