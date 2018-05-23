Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Recalled from minors
Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Paredes will take the roster spot of JT Chargois, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move. The 31-year-old owns a impressive 1.17 ERA and 11.2 K/9 across 15.1 innings in the minors, though that also comes with an unsightly 7.0 BB/9. He'll likely work in middle innings during his time with the big club.
More News
-
Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Sent back to OKC•
-
Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Headed up to majors•
-
Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City•
-
Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Struggling early on this spring•
-
Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Sent back to OKC•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...