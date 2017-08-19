Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Recalled from Triple-A
Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Paredes will take the place of Yu Darvish (back) on the roster, and he should offer an extra arm out of the bullpen for the Dodgers until they need to swap him out for Darvish's temporary replacement in the rotation. He'll get another shot with the big club after posting a 0.75 ERA and 21:6 K:BB over 12 innings with Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...