Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Paredes will take the place of Yu Darvish (back) on the roster, and he should offer an extra arm out of the bullpen for the Dodgers until they need to swap him out for Darvish's temporary replacement in the rotation. He'll get another shot with the big club after posting a 0.75 ERA and 21:6 K:BB over 12 innings with Oklahoma City.