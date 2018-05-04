Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Paredes will head back to the minors after logging just one appearance for the big-league squad, albeit a scoreless one. This move clears a roster spot for Walker Buehler, Friday's scheduled starter. Paredes could be back in the majors soon if he continues to build off the 1.86 ERA he has at Triple-A, though.

