Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Sent back to OKC
Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old left-hander did everything the Dodgers asked him to do during his brief cup of coffee with LA, as he made two scoreless appearances and struck out one hitter. Nonetheless, with southpaw Tony Watson arriving via trade, there simply wasn't room on the active roster for the journeyman. Paredes will head back to the minors to act as an organizational piece, but he'll likely be back when rosters expand in September given his strong Dodgers debut.
