Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Sent back to Triple-A
Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Paredes will head back to the minors after going unused during his most recent stint with the big club. Yimi Garcia was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move and will take his place in the bullpen, while Paredes will continue to serve as organizational pitching depth in the minors.
