Dodgers' Edward Paredes: Struggling early on this spring
Paredes gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Sunday.
Paredes has given up five runs over 4.1 spring innings. Despite the poor results, he has struck out a whopping 10 batters in that span. The 31-year-old was already on the fringe of making the 25-man roster, and his poor returns all but assure a return to Triple-A Oklahoma with Scott Alexander and Tony Cingrani serving as the Dodgers' left-handed relievers to start the year.
More News
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...