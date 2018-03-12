Paredes gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning Sunday.

The southpaw has given up five runs over 4.1 spring innings. Despite the poor results, Paredes has struck out a whopping 10 batters in that span. The 31-year-old was already on the fringe of making the 25-man roster, and his poor returns all but assure a return to Triple-A Oklahoma with Scott Alexander and Tony Cingrani serving as the Dodgers' left-handed relievers to start the year.