Rios went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Pirates.

He took Beau Sulser deep in the seventh inning for a two-run shot, capping the scoring on the night for the Dodgers. It was Rios' first start since April 27, and despite a .310/.333/.621 slash line in 30 plate appearances with three homers, the 28-year-old will likely continue to struggle to earn consistent playing time in a loaded lineup.