Rios went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's victory over Houston.
Rios entered the game as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning and struck out. His second at-bat was more eventful, however, as the 26-year-old went deep to right for the game's decisive runs. On a historical note, the blast was the first two-run homer leading off an inning in MLB history; due to amended rules for the 2020 campaign, Enrique Hernandez was placed on second base at the start of the frame. It was also the first hit of the campaign (in three at-bats) for Rios.
