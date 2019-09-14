Rios hit a two-run homer in his only plate appearance against the Mets on Friday.

Rios entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and promptly launched a ball over the left field wall to extend the Dodgers' lead to seven. It was only his second at-bat since being added to the roster in a surprise callup Tuesday. Rios is slashing .297/.422/.649 with three homers in 45 plate appearances this season.