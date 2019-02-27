Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Dealing with illness
Rios was removed from Wednesday's lineup against the Athletics due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Rios was originally slated to start at third base Wednesday, but was replaced in the lineup by Cody Asche after he started feeling sick. Consider him day-to-day.
