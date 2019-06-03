Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Drives in five in Triple-A
Rios went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and five RBI for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Rios has been struggling at the plate in the Pacific Coast League, but he had an explosive day at the dish in this contest, driving in five from the fifth spot in the order. His .225/.276/.422 slash line through 187 at-bats still leaves a lot to be desired, particularly considering he had hit very consistently in his minor-league career prior to this season. The offensive regression he's displayed this season is concerning, but he does have eight homers after Sunday's contest, so he's at least still flashing power potential despite the lackluster all-around numbers.
